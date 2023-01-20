Reliance Industries Q3 Profit Down 15%

(RTTNews) - Reliance Industries Ltd. reported that its third quarter net profit attributable to owners of the company declined about 15% to 15,792 crore Indian rupees from last year.

But quarterly profit after tax, before considering impact of exceptional item, marginally improved by 0.6% year-over-year at 17,806 crore rupees or $2.2 billion.

Gross revenue was 240,963 crore rupees or $29.1 billion, up 14.8% from the previous year, supported by continuing growth momentum in consumer businesses. Digital Services segment achieved 20.4% year-over-year growth while Retail segment grew by 17.2% year-over-year. Higher realization in O2C business with increase in energy prices along with nearly 2x growth in Oil & Gas business also contributed to growth in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.