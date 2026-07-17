Reliance Industries Q1 Profit Falls Despite Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - Reliance Industries Ltd. (RELIANCE) on Friday, reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, with profit declining from the year-ago quarter despite higher revenue.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company totaled INR 20,946 crore, down from INR 26,994 crore in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, earnings stood at INR 15.48 compared to last year's INR 19.95.

Revenue from operations increased to INR 311,850 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, from INR 248,660 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax declined to INR 23,001 crore from INR 30,681 crore in the prior-year quarter.

Total expenses increased to INR 287,770 crore from INR 226,633 crore, driven by higher material costs, purchases of stock-in-trade, finance costs and depreciation.

RELIANCE closed Friday's trading at INR 1,327.20 up INR 30.60 or 2.36 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

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