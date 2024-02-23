Reliance Industries (NSEI:RELIANCE) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 3,002.56

The average one-year price target for Reliance Industries (NSEI:RELIANCE) has been revised to 3,002.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 2,850.52 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 3,521.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.32% from the latest reported closing price of 2,963.35 / share.

Reliance Industries Maintains 0.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Industries. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELIANCE is 1.44%, a decrease of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 559,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 97,279K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,233K shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,915K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,619K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 0.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 27,697K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 3.14% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 18,206K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELIANCE by 8.62% over the last quarter.

