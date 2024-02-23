Reliance Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:RIGD) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 73.05

The average one-year price target for Reliance Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:RIGD) has been revised to 73.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 68.25 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.06 to a high of 85.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.45% from the latest reported closing price of 71.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGD is 1.44%, a decrease of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 560,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 97,279K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,233K shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGD by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,915K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGD by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,619K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGD by 0.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 27,697K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGD by 3.14% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 18,206K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGD by 8.62% over the last quarter.

