Reliance, Inc. Scheduled to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Reliance, Inc. will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, with a conference call on February 20.

Quiver AI Summary

Reliance, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024 on February 19, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, management will hold a conference call on February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be available via a live webcast on their website. For those unable to attend, a replay will be accessible from the same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until March 6, 2025. Reliance, founded in 1939, is a prominent global diversified metal solutions provider and operates over 320 locations across North America and beyond, serving a wide range of industries.

Potential Positives

Reliance, Inc. will provide its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, showing transparency and accountability regarding its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to directly engage with management and gain insights into the company’s operations and outlook.

Reliance's established position as a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and largest metals service center company in North America demonstrates its market strength and competitive advantage.

The company’s operational efficiency is highlighted, with over 51% of orders including value-added processing and 40% delivered within 24 hours, indicating a strong focus on customer service and rapid response capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results could indicate potential issues if prior performances were below expectations, leading to concerns among investors.



The lack of financial performance details in the release may raise red flags for stakeholders seeking transparency about the company's current financial health.



Scheduling the conference call for February 20, 2025, shortly after the financial results are announced may imply the company anticipates significant discussions regarding its financial outlook.

FAQ

When will Reliance, Inc. report its financial results for 2024?

Reliance, Inc. will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Reliance, Inc. conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Reliance, Inc. conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 for U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8263 for international participants.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after the live broadcast from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 20 until March 6, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Reliance, Inc.?

More information is available on Reliance, Inc.’s website in the Investors section at reliance.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RS Insider Trading Activity

$RS insiders have traded $RS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM A II SMITH (SVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,091,114

MARK V KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,810 shares for an estimated $2,029,448 .

. ARTHUR AJEMYAN (SVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,332 shares for an estimated $2,014,722 .

. KARLA R LEWIS (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,892 shares for an estimated $1,260,603.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $RS stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after the market closes. Reliance management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at





reliance.com





.











Reliance, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details





















DATE:







Thursday, February 20, 2025



















TIME:







8:00 a.m. Pacific Time





10:00 a.m. Central Time





11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



















DIAL-IN:







(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)





(201) 689-8263 (International)



















CONFERENCE ID:







13751162



















WEBCAST:











https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1704715&tp_key=93d18d0bdb





















For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13751162. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at





reliance.com





for 90 days.







About Reliance, Inc.







Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 320 locations in 41 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2023, Reliance’s average order size was $3,210, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at





reliance.com





.





CONTACT:





(213) 576-2428









investor@reliance.com









or Addo Investor Relations





(310) 829-5400



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.