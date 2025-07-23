Reliance, Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Reliance, Inc. (RS) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $233.7 million, or $4.42 per share. This compares with $267.8 million, or $4.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $234.6 million or $4.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $3.659 billion from $3.643 billion last year.

Reliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

