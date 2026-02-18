Reliance, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Reliance, Inc. (RS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $116.5 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $105.3 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.5 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $3.498 billion from $3.126 billion last year.

Reliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 4.70

