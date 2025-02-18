Reliance, Inc. Management to Present at BMO and J.P. Morgan 2025 Investor Conferences

Reliance, Inc. will present at two upcoming investor conferences in February and March 2025, with live webcasts available.

Reliance, Inc. announced that its management team, led by CEO Karla Lewis, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the BMO 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on February 26 and the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on March 12, both featuring live presentations that will be webcasted. The company, which has been operating since 1939 and is recognized as a leading global diversified metal solutions provider, operates over 320 locations across North America and beyond. Reliance specializes in quick-turnaround, value-added metal processing services, serving a diverse customer base with a wide range of metal products. Further information and replays of the presentations will be available on their website for 90 days following the events.

Management's participation in two prominent investor conferences highlights Reliance, Inc.'s commitment to engaging with investors and increasing visibility in the financial community.

Karla Lewis, the President and CEO, presenting at both conferences signifies strong leadership and the company's proactive approach to investor relations.

Live webcasting of the presentations and availability of replays enhances transparency and accessibility for investors, potentially increasing interest and engagement with the company.

Reliance’s position as the largest metals service center company in North America and its extensive network underscores its market leadership and operational capabilities.

The press release does not provide any specific details about the company's performance or future outlook, which may raise questions among investors about its current financial health and growth prospects.

The focus on upcoming investor conferences without accompanying performance indicators may suggest a lack of substantial news or developments to report, potentially leading to investor disappointment.

What investor conferences will Reliance, Inc. participate in?

Reliance, Inc. will participate in the BMO 2025 Global Metals Conference and J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference.

Who will represent Reliance, Inc. at these conferences?

Karla Lewis, President and CEO, and Stephen Koch, Executive VP and COO, will represent Reliance, Inc. at the conferences.

When will the presentations be held?

The presentations are scheduled for February 26, 2025, and March 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET and 1:40 p.m. ET, respectively.

How can I watch the presentations?

The presentations will be webcast live on the Investors section of Reliance, Inc.’s website.

Will there be replays available for the webcasts?

Yes, replays of the presentations will be available on the company's website for 90 days after the events.

$RS Insider Trading Activity

$RS insiders have traded $RS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM A II SMITH (SVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,091,114

MARK V KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,810 shares for an estimated $2,029,448 .

. ARTHUR AJEMYAN (SVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,332 shares for an estimated $2,014,722 .

. KARLA R LEWIS (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,892 shares for an estimated $1,260,603.

$RS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $RS stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







The BMO 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 26



th



, at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in New York, New York. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 12



th



, at 1:40 p.m. ET.







The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at





investor.reliance.com





. In addition to the live webcasts, replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the events.







About Reliance, Inc.







Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 320 locations in 41 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2023, Reliance’s average order size was $3,210, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at





reliance.com





.





CONTACT:





(213) 576-2428









investor@reliance.com









or Addo Investor Relations





(310) 829-5400



