Reliance Global Group Withdraws Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) has withdrawn its previously announced underwritten public offering. The company said it is very excited about its prospects as it continues to follow through on OneFirm vision and RELI Exchange consolidation.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance, said, "I did not believe the final terms were favorable. As a result, we chose not to raise capital in this market. As in the past, I have been and am willing to step in and fund cash needs of the company, should there be a need."

