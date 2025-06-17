Reliance Global Group Signs LOI to Sell Fortman Insurance Agency for $5 Million

Reliance Global Group intends to sell Fortman Insurance Agency for $5 million to fund the acquisition of Spetner Associates.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to sell its subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Agency, for $5 million in cash, reflecting a significant premium over its acquisition cost. This sale highlights Reliance's strategy for capital allocation and value creation, as the company has enhanced Fortman's operations and market presence since acquiring it. CEO Ezra Beyman noted that the proceeds from the sale will support the planned acquisition of Spetner Associates, an expanding insurance platform expected to generate strong cash flow. The company believes that integrating Spetner will align with its long-term goals for growth and profitability. The Letter of Intent is subject to customary due diligence and negotiations, with further updates to follow.

Potential Positives

The signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to sell Fortman Insurance Agency for $5 million in cash indicates the company's successful asset monetization strategy.

The sale price represents a meaningful premium over Reliance’s original acquisition cost, showcasing the company’s ability to improve and add value to its assets.

The proceeds from the sale are intended to support the acquisition of Spetner Associates, which is expected to generate strong cash flow and align with the company's growth strategy.

The planned acquisition of Spetner and successful monetization of Fortman reflect Reliance's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The sale of Fortman is contingent on a non-binding Letter of Intent, which introduces uncertainty and the potential for the transaction not to be completed.

There is a risk that the buyer may withdraw or renegotiate the terms of the LOI, which could jeopardize the anticipated cash influx and strategic plans related to the Spetner acquisition.

The reliance on proceeds from the Fortman sale to fund the Spetner acquisition suggests potential liquidity concerns if the sale does not go through as planned.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Reliance Global Group, Inc.?

Reliance has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to sell Fortman Insurance Agency for $5 million.

How much cash will Reliance generate from selling Fortman?

The sale is expected to generate $5 million in cash for Reliance Global Group.

What improvements has Reliance made to Fortman Insurance Agency?

Reliance implemented operational enhancements, upgraded internal systems, and established a strong leadership team at Fortman.

What are the proceeds from the Fortman sale intended for?

Proceeds will support Reliance's planned acquisition of Spetner Associates, a growing insurance platform.

What does the sale of Fortman signify for Reliance Global Group?

The sale highlights Reliance's disciplined capital allocation strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RELI Insider Trading Activity

$RELI insiders have traded $RELI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEX BLUMENFRUCHT sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $19,320

YAAKOV BEYMAN (Exec VP, Insurance Division) sold 3,001 shares for an estimated $11,406

LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Reliance Global Group





, Inc.







(Nasdaq: RELI)



(“Reliance,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to sell Fortman Insurance Agency (“Fortman”), a wholly owned subsidiary for $5 million in cash. The contemplated sale price represents a meaningful premium over the original acquisition cost, underscoring the Company’s ability to acquire, improve, and opportunistically monetize assets to drive shareholder value.





Since acquiring Fortman, Reliance has implemented operational enhancements, upgraded internal systems, and established a strong leadership team. As a result, Fortman has evolved into a well-capitalized, efficiently run agency with a growing customer base and enhanced market presence.





Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance, commented, “The potential sale of Fortman demonstrates our disciplined capital allocation strategy and commitment to value creation. We acquired Fortman at a compelling valuation, strengthened its operations, and are now positioned to realize a meaningful return. This contemplated transaction reflects our ability to execute and supports our broader goal of building a highly profitable and focused organization. Not only does the sale price represent a premium to what we paid for Fortman, but it also adds substantial cash to our balance sheet—an especially notable achievement in light of our current market capitalization. We believe that this highlights the substantial underlying value embedded across our broader portfolio.”





Proceeds from the sale are expected to support Reliance’s planned acquisition of Spetner Associates (“Spetner”), a rapidly growing and synergistic insurance platform. As highlighted in previous announcements, Spetner has experienced robust growth in recent years and is expected to generate strong cash flow at both the subsidiary and parent company levels. The Company believes Spetner will integrate seamlessly into Reliance’s operations under the OneFirm strategy.





“By monetizing Fortman at a premium, we are building internal cash reserves that are intended to advance the Spetner acquisition,” added Beyman. “This strategy reflects our commitment to enhancing shareholder value while pursuing transformative and accretive growth opportunities. We believe replacing our Fortman subsidiary with Spetner aligns with our long-term vision for scale, synergy, and sustained cash flow generation.”





The LOI is non-binding and subject to customary due diligence and negotiation of definitive documentation. The Company will provide additional updates as the transaction progresses.







About Reliance Global Group, Inc.







Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform,



RELI Exchange



, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform,



5minuteinsure.com



, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at



https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding:







Our ability to complete the non-binding Letter of Intent to sell Fortman Insurance Agency for $5 million and to realize the contemplated premium over our original acquisition cost;



Our plans to deploy the proceeds from the Fortman sale for the proposed acquisition of Spetner Associates, Inc.;



Our expectation that the Spetner acquisition will close on commercially reasonable terms and receive any required regulatory and shareholder approvals;



Our objectives to continue acquiring, improving and opportunistically monetizing agency-level assets to drive shareholder value;



Our intentions to pursue disciplined, accretive growth opportunities in the InsurTech and insurance agency industries; and



Other statements of our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, financial results, products and services.







These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions that: the LOI will not be terminated prior to execution of definitive purchase agreements; due diligence and documentation negotiations will proceed without material adverse findings; the Fortman sale and the Spetner acquisition will both close as expected; our revenue and EBITDA projections for Spetner are attainable; integration risks will be managed successfully; and there will be no material adverse changes in market, economic or regulatory conditions affecting our businesses. There can be no assurance that any of these assumptions will prove correct.





There are numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These include, among others: the risk that the Fortman buyer may withdraw or renegotiate the terms of the LOI; delays or failure to complete either the Fortman sale or the Spetner acquisition; unanticipated liabilities or integration challenges in connection with Spetner; our inability to realize the projected revenue or EBITDA benefits; competition in the InsurTech and agency brokerage industry; changes in insurance regulation or Nasdaq listing requirements; general economic or financial market conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





You should carefully review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, and the other reports we have filed or will file with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020





Email:



RELI@crescendo-ir.com





