Reliance Global Group, Inc. Reports Strong Preliminary Q1 2025 Financial Results for Spetner Associates, Inc. Amid Acquisition Progress

Reliance Global Group reports strong preliminary Q1 2025 results for Spetner Associates ahead of anticipated acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Reliance Global Group, Inc. announced strong preliminary financial results for Spetner Associates, Inc. for Q1 2025, as Reliance progresses towards acquiring the firm. Spetner reported a 95% increase in revenue year-over-year to approximately $5.16 million, with a significant rise in operating income margin to 74% and net income soaring by 220% to around $2.98 million. Cash flows from operations also doubled, reaching $2.6 million. CEO Ezra Beyman expressed enthusiasm about Spetner's performance aligning with Reliance's strategy to acquire synergistic insurance distribution platforms. Reliance is focused on enhancing its technology-driven InsurTech model to generate substantial profits and cash flow, while also managing growth opportunities in the insurance sector.

Potential Positives

Spetner Associates, Inc. reported a remarkable 95% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2025, indicating strong business growth.

Operating income margin grew significantly by 29% year-over-year, reaching 74%, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

Net income increased by 220% to approximately $2.98 million, highlighting substantial profitability improvements compared to the previous year.

Cash flows from operating activities rose by 112%, more than doubling the figure from Q1 2024, which suggests robust cash generation capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding the completion of the Spetner acquisition, which may affect investor confidence.

The press release mentions numerous risks and uncertainties, including potential delays or failure to close the Fortman sale and Spetner acquisition, which could negatively impact the company’s performance.

The emphasis on integration risks and the inability to realize projected revenue or EBITDA benefits raises concerns about the effectiveness of the acquisition strategy and its potential impact on financial stability.

FAQ

What are Spetner Associates' financial results for Q1 2025?

Spetner's revenue for Q1 2025 was approximately $5.16 million, a 95% increase year-over-year. Net income grew by 220% to about $2.98 million.

When is Reliance Global Group acquiring Spetner Associates?

The acquisition of Spetner Associates is progressing and continues to advance toward closing, though the exact date is not specified.

How has Reliance Global Group's strategy influenced the acquisition?

Reliance is focused on acquiring high-performing, cash-generating insurance platforms like Spetner to align with its scalable, tech-driven business model.

What platforms does Reliance Global Group offer?

Reliance offers the RELI Exchange B2B InsurTech platform and the 5minuteinsure.com B2C platform, utilizing AI for efficiency in insurance.

What risks are associated with the acquisition of Spetner?

Risks include potential delays in closing, integration challenges, and changes in market conditions or insurance regulations affecting the deal.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Reliance Global Group





, Inc.







(Nasdaq: RELI)



(“Reliance,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today highlighted the strong preliminary unaudited financial results of Spetner Associates, Inc. (“Spetner”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. As previously announced, Reliance has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spetner, and the transaction continues to advance toward closing.







Spetner’s Q1 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited):









Revenue increased by more than 95% year-over-year to approximately $5.16 million, compared with $2.64 million in Q1 2024.



Revenue increased by more than 95% year-over-year to approximately $5.16 million, compared with $2.64 million in Q1 2024.



Operating income margin grew by 29% year-over-year to 74% from 46% in Q1 2024.



Operating income margin grew by 29% year-over-year to 74% from 46% in Q1 2024.



Net income grew by 220% to approximately $2.98 million, more than triple the approximately $0.9 million reported for Q1 2024.



Net income grew by 220% to approximately $2.98 million, more than triple the approximately $0.9 million reported for Q1 2024.



Cash flows from operating activities increased by 112% to $2.6 million, more than double the $1.2 million generated in Q1 2024.







Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We’re thrilled with Spetner’s impressive first quarter results, illustrating full alignment with our strategy of acquiring and integrating high-performing cash-generating synergistic insurance distribution platforms. Combined with Reliance’s scalable operating model and technology-driven platform, the combined organization will be well positioned to generate consistent significant profits, returns and cash flows.”







About Reliance Global Group, Inc.







Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform,



RELI Exchange



, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform,



5minuteinsure.com



, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at



https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding:







Our expectation that the acquisition of Spetner Associates, Inc. will close as planned or at all and continue to advance toward completion, including obtaining any necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals;



Our expectation that the acquisition of Spetner Associates, Inc. will close as planned or at all and continue to advance toward completion, including obtaining any necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals;



Our objective to acquire and integrate high-performing, cash-generating synergistic insurance distribution platforms that align with our scalable, technology-driven model to drive shareholder value;



Our objective to acquire and integrate high-performing, cash-generating synergistic insurance distribution platforms that align with our scalable, technology-driven model to drive shareholder value;



Our intention to pursue disciplined, accretive growth opportunities across the InsurTech and insurance agency sectors; and



Our intention to pursue disciplined, accretive growth opportunities across the InsurTech and insurance agency sectors; and



Other statements regarding our plans, strategies, expectations and intentions concerning future operations, financial performance, and service offerings of either us, Spetner or the potentially combined company thereof.







These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions that: the LOI will not be terminated prior to execution of definitive purchase agreements; due diligence and documentation negotiations will proceed without material adverse findings; the Fortman sale and the Spetner acquisition will both close as expected; our revenue and EBITDA projections for Spetner are attainable; integration risks will be managed successfully; and there will be no material adverse changes in market, economic or regulatory conditions affecting our businesses. There can be no assurance that any of these assumptions will prove correct.





There are numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These include, among others: the risk that the Fortman buyer may withdraw or renegotiate the terms of the LOI; delays or failure to complete either the Fortman sale or the Spetner acquisition; unanticipated liabilities or integration challenges in connection with Spetner; our inability to realize the projected revenue or EBITDA benefits; competition in the InsurTech and agency brokerage industry; changes in insurance regulation or Nasdaq listing requirements; general economic or financial market conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





You should carefully review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, and the other reports we have filed or will file with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties. tExcept as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020





Email:



RELI@crescendo-ir.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.