Reliance Global Group, Inc. Launches RELI Auto Leasing to Enhance Revenue Opportunities for Agency Partners

Reliance Global Group launches RELI Auto Leasing, allowing agency partners to offer vehicle leases and earn commissions seamlessly.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. has announced the launch of RELI Auto Leasing, a new service that allows insurance agents who are part of the RELI Exchange network to offer vehicle leasing options to their clients while earning commissions on both the lease and related insurance policies. This initiative aims to enhance revenue opportunities for agency partners without requiring them to become auto leasing experts, as they can facilitate leasing through their existing agent dashboard. The service is designed to deepen client relationships and streamline the car leasing process, offering a wide selection of vehicles with delivery options across the U.S. The launch reflects Reliance's commitment to innovation in the InsurTech space and aims to help independent agents compete effectively while improving the overall client experience.

Potential Positives

Reliance Global Group launched RELI Auto Leasing, an innovative service enhancing the capabilities of its agency partners to offer vehicle leasing while still focusing on insurance services.

This initiative allows agency partners to earn additional commissions without the need for extensive training in auto leasing, improving their revenue potential.

RELI Auto Leasing enhances customer experience by providing a seamless integration of auto leasing and insurance, creating stronger client relationships and fostering loyalty.

The initiative is well-received by agency partners, positioning RELI Exchange as a competitive force in the insurance industry through technology and strategic partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The press release is heavily focused on future projections and potential benefits, which introduces a risk of overpromising and underdelivering, especially if the anticipated growth and success do not materialize.

The extensive use of forward-looking statements may create uncertainty in investor confidence, as actual results could significantly differ from the company's optimistic outlook.

The introduction of a new service in a competitive market might lead to increased scrutiny of the company's operational effectiveness and ability to deliver on new initiatives.

FAQ

What is RELI Auto Leasing?

RELI Auto Leasing is a new service that allows agency partners to offer vehicle leasing to clients while earning commissions on leases and insurance policies.

How do agency partners benefit from RELI Auto Leasing?

Agency partners can earn additional commissions without needing to be trained in auto leasing, enhancing their service offerings.

What advantages does RELI Auto Leasing provide clients?

Clients gain access to a wide selection of vehicles with convenient delivery options, alongside trusted insurance advice during the leasing process.

How does RELI Auto Leasing impact insurance agents?

This service enables agents to deepen client relationships, enhance value propositions, and create new revenue streams with minimal complexity.

What technology does Reliance Global Group use for its services?

Reliance Global Group leverages artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies to improve efficiencies in the insurance industry through its InsurTech platform.

$RELI Insider Trading Activity

$RELI insiders have traded $RELI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEX BLUMENFRUCHT sold 5,236 shares for an estimated $19,320

JOEL MARKOVITS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,603 shares for an estimated $14,568

YAAKOV BEYMAN (Exec VP, Insurance Division) sold 3,001 shares for an estimated $11,406

$RELI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $RELI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAKEWOOD, NJ, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI)



(“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of RELI Auto Leasing, a groundbreaking service that enables RELI Exchange Agency Partners to seamlessly offer vehicle leasing to their clients while earning commissions on both the lease and the residual insurance policy. This innovative initiative reinforces the Company’s commitment to expanding revenue opportunities for agency partners while maintaining a strong focus on insurance services.





Home and auto policies are the core products of personal lines insurance. When clients seek a new vehicle, their insurance agent is often part of the discussion, advising on coverage options and facilitating policy transitions. After a vehicular accident, clients often look toward their insurance agent to discuss how to approach their replacement vehicle. Using our newly launched RELI Auto Leasing, insurance agents can now connect clients to vehicle leasing options without stepping outside their core business.





“One of the most important aspects of RELI Auto Leasing, is that our agency partners can earn more commissions without becoming trained in auto leasing. Instead, the agency partner seamlessly connects their clients with our trusted leasing partners from within their agent dashboard,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. “This initiative is a game-changer for independent agents, enabling them to offer an added service without losing focus on their core insurance business. By incorporating auto leasing into client conversations, agents not only enhance their value proposition but also unlock new revenue streams that complement their existing insurance offerings. The leasing pricing is both competitive and convenient, making it an attractive choice for clients exploring vehicle lease options. Our agency partners have provided outstanding feedback on our advanced Insurtech white-labelled quoting engine and CRM, positioning RELI Exchange as the obvious choice as an insurance partner. We believe this additional path of revenue for our agency partners furthers our positive differentiator in the insurance industry.”





Clients benefit from a wide selection of vehicles, all available for delivery anywhere in the U.S., offering unmatched convenience. Whether seeking a new lease or upgrading a current vehicle, clients are now able to enjoy a streamlined process with guidance from a trusted insurance advisor. By bridging the gap between auto leasing and insurance, RELI Exchange empowers agency partners to deepen client relationships, foster long-term loyalty, and generate additional income—without added complexity.





Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech and Operations said, “RELI Auto Leasing is another win for our RELI Exchange Agency Partners, enabling them to strengthen their client relationships while earning additional commissions. When consumers are in the market for a new car, they often overlook how the make and model of their new car can impact their auto insurance premium. When clients include their RELI Exchange agency partner in the car buying process, they can project the effect that each car will have to their insurance premium. This proactive approach eliminates the surprise that happens all too often in the industry when someone gets a new car, only to learn later that their insurance premium increased far more than anticipated. We are proud that RELI Exchange agency partners are adding even more peace of mind to their clients.”





“Our vision for RELI Exchange has always been to maximize opportunities for our agency partners by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions aligned with their business model,” added Mr. Beyman. “RELI Auto Leasing is another step in our commitment to innovation—empowering independent agents to compete on a national scale through technology and strategic partnerships. As we continue expanding our ecosystem, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge tools and services that drive success for our partners while enhancing the customer experience.”







About Reliance Global Group, Inc.







Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, while reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at



https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements such as the Company having built a best-in-class InsurTech platform, making RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and further accelerating growth of the platform, rolling out several other services in the near future to RELI Exchange agency partners, building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., the Company moving in the right direction and the Company’s highly scalable business model driving significant shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere ,and risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to generate the revenue anticipated and the ability to build the RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., and the other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020





Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com











