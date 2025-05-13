Reliance Global Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Reliance Global Group will host a conference call on May 14 to discuss Q1 2025 financial results and updates.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on May 14, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide a business update. The call can be accessed by phone or via webcast on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for a year online and through a telephone service for two weeks after the call. Reliance Global Group is recognized as an InsurTech leader and utilizes AI and cloud technologies to enhance the insurance agency sector with platforms that support both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. Further details are available on their website.

Potential Positives

The company is engaging with investors by hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to stakeholder communication.

The announcement of the financial results and business update suggests potential positive developments or growth in the company, which can enhance investor confidence.

Reliance Global Group is positioned as a pioneer in the InsurTech space, leveraging advanced technologies like AI and cloud solutions to improve efficiencies in the insurance industry, highlighting its innovative capacity.

The company’s platforms, such as RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com, demonstrate a broad strategic focus that caters to both B2B and B2C markets, potentially expanding revenue streams and market reach.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of specific financial results or performance metrics in the press release, which may indicate potential challenges or lack of positive growth.

The scheduled conference call may indicate that the company is under pressure to provide updates on its financial performance, suggesting possible concerns from investors.

Reliance's focus on providing competitive online insurance quotes through their platform could suggest that they are facing stiff competition in the InsurTech sector, which may impact their market position.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Reliance's conference call?

Reliance's conference call is scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the call via telephone or by visiting the webcast link provided in the announcement.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide a business update.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until May 27, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Reliance Global Group?

Further information can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Lakewood, NJ, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reliance Global Group, Inc.



(NASDAQ: RELI) (“Reliance” or the “Company”), announced today that it will host a conference call Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2025 and provide a business update.





The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 848176. A webcast of the call may be accessed at



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/52473



or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website,



https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/



.





A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/



through May 13, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 27, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52473.







About Reliance Global Group, Inc.







Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform,



RELI Exchange



, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform,



5minuteinsure.com



, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at



https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com



.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020





Email:



RELI@crescendo-ir.com









