Reliance Global Group Announces Stock Exchange and Q3 Call

November 04, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Reliance Global Group ( (RELI) ) has issued an announcement.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. has issued shares as part of an amended stock exchange agreement and announced a conference call scheduled for November 7, 2024, to discuss their third quarter financial results. The company, a leader in the InsurTech space, leverages AI and cloud technologies to enhance efficiency in the insurance industry, offering platforms like RELI Exchange for businesses and 5minuteinsure.com for consumers seeking quick insurance quotes.

Stocks mentioned

RELI

