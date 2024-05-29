Reliance Global Aims to Expand with New Share Placement

Reliance Global Holdings Limited (HK:0723) has released an update.

Reliance Global Holdings Limited has conditionally agreed to issue up to 1.823 billion new shares at a discounted price of HK$0.0193 per share, aiming to raise approximately HK$35.18 million in gross proceeds. The funds are intended for the expansion of the company’s timber supply chain business and for general working capital. The finalization of this placement is contingent upon approval from the Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee.

