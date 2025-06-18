Reliance, Dassault Aviation Join For Manufacturing Of Falcon Business Jets In India

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure, announced an agreement to manufacture Falcon 2000 LXS Business Executive Jets in India for the Global Market. The first-ever Assembly Line for Falcon Business Executive Jets outside France will be set up at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited, or DRAL, India.

For Dassault Aviation, DRAL will become Center of Excellence for Falcon series. Dassault will transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of the Falcon 2000 to DRAL. This will pave the way for the first flight of Made in India Falcon 2000 from DRAL Facility at MIHAN, Nagpur, India by 2028.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure - DRAL - was established in 2017. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major subsections for the Falcon 2000. DRAL is expected to recruit several hundred engineers and technicians over the next decade to support expanding operations.

