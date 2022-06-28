Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani steps down as director of telecom arm

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has stepped down as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd [RELIB.UL], the conglomerate's telecom arm said on Tuesday.

Adds background on Jio

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS Chairman Mukesh Ambani has stepped down as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd RELIB.UL, the conglomerate's telecom arm said on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio said it has appointed Mukesh's son and non-executive director Akash Ambani as the chairman of its board. Akash has been involved with the telecom unit since its launch in late 2016, where he started as a director.

India's telecoms sector had been upended after the entry of Jio, which triggered a price war that forced some rivals out of the market and turned profits into losses.

Jio, which started out offering mobile teleservices, has been aggressively investing in services like internet broadband and forging ties with handset makers to launch low-cost smartphones and providing 5G services.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More