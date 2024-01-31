Reliance, Bodhi Tree discuss 60% stake in Disney India merger talks - sources

By Aditya Kalra and M. Sriram

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Reliance is advancing talks with Walt Disney DIS.N to merge its India media businesses, with the Indian firm set to pick up a 51%-54% stake valuing the U.S. giant's domestic business at $3.5 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Disney's India unit was valued by analysts at $15-$16 billion when Disney acquired Fox in 2017.

Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Disney executive, Uday Shankar, is also in talks to take a stake of around 9% in the merged entity, the sources added.

Reliance, Disney and Bodhi Tree did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reliance and Disney, which each have a streaming service as well as 120 television channels between them, have been in talks for months to create an entertainment superpower in the world's most populous nation.

Under the deal, Viacom18, the broadcast division of Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, will merge with Disney India businesses. Two of the sources said the final percentage stake numbers could change.

Viacom18's shareholders also include Paramount Global PARA.O as well as Bodhi Tree, which invested $500 million in the Indian company last April. Shankar also serves on Viacom18's board.

Despite India's large population with growing income, Disney has struggled to make money in the region. Its streaming service makes less than a tenth of its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in India compared to the U.S and other international markets.

Disney+Hotstar, its streaming service in Southeast Asia with India as its biggest market, lost nearly 34% of its subscribers between October 2022 and August 2023, Reuters reported.

Disney misjudged Indians' willingness to pay, Disney sources have said. Although it drew customers by holding rights to the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL) - a wildly popular cricket tournament in India - users did not stick around to buy more premium content.

It has lost subscribers to Ambani's streaming service, which bought rights to the IPL, as well as television series such as Succssion, which Disney earlier held rights for.

The Disney deal will also strengthen Reliance's hold over Indian entertainment after a separate $10 billion deal that could have challenged its dominance was scrapped in recent weeks.

Japan's Sony Group 6758.T called off a deal with Indian entertainment giant Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS after more than two years of negotiations, disagreeing over leadership in the merged entity, cricket rights and Russian assets, Reuters reported.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by Stephen Coates)

