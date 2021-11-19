US Markets

Reliance, Aramco to re-evaluate stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm

Shubham Kalia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Nov 19 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said it has decided with Saudi Aramco 2222.SE to re-evaluate the oil major's proposed investment in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business.

The companies had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019, which would have seen Reliance sell 20% of the unit to Saudi Aramco to fetch roughly $15 billion.

Reliance also said it would withdraw its application to separate the oil-to-chemicals business.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

