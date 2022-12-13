Reliable Passive Income: an Analysis on Dividend Kings

In this video, Motley Fool Contributor, Mark Roussin, analyzes all 47 Dividend King stocks. These companies are a great way to diversify your portfolio with a proven track record for dividend payments.

Dividend Kings include the likes of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Altria Group (NYSE: MO)to name a few.

Check out the video below to see every Dividend King and consider subscribing to the channel.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altria Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in 3m, AbbVie, Altria Group, Coca-Cola, and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories, Emerson Electric, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends 3m, Becton, Dickinson And, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Companies, and Tennant and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $50 calls on Sysco, long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, and short January 2023 $85 calls on Sysco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.