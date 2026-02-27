Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 235% This Past Year as One Fund Lifts Bet to $110 Million

Key Points

Casdin Capital bought 1,662,193 shares of Relay Therapeutics; the estimated trade size was $11.86 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $50.81 million, reflecting both trading and price appreciation.

The post-transaction stake stood at 13,003,574 shares valued at $110.01 million.

10 stocks we like better than Relay Therapeutics ›

On February 17, 2026, Casdin Capital disclosed a buy of 1,662,193 shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), an estimated $11.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in its Form 13F filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Casdin Capital increased its holding in Relay Therapeutics by 1,662,193 shares, bringing its total to 13,003,574 shares. The estimated transaction value was $11.86 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $50.81 million, a figure that reflects both additional purchases and stock price movements during the period.

What else to know

The buy activity brings Relay Therapeutics to 6.83% of Casdin Capital’s 13F reportable AUM after the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: WGS: $391.11 million (24.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: RVMD: $205.28 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: BLFS: $144.04 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: LAB: $113.64 million (7.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:RLAY: $110.01 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, RLAY shares were priced at $10.95, up 235% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $10.95 Market Capitalization $1.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.36 million Net Income (TTM) ($297.59 million)

Company snapshot

Relay develops precision medicines with a focus on small molecule therapeutics for targeted oncology and genetic diseases, including lead candidates RLY-4008, RLY-2608, and RLY-1971.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biotechnology model, generating revenue primarily through collaboration and license agreements with partners such as D. E. Shaw Research and Genentech.

It serves pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers focused on advanced solid tumor treatments and genetic disease therapies.

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision medicines for oncology and genetic diseases. The company's strategy leverages advanced computational modeling and partnerships to accelerate the development of small-molecule therapies targeting key disease pathways. Relay's approach includes proprietary protein motion analysis and a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

Momentum in biotech can be fleeting, but adding to a position amid a stunning stock run suggests conviction that upcoming clinical catalysts still are not fully reflected in the price.



Relay enters 2026 with several swing factors. Management expects multiple data disclosures this year, including Phase 1 data in PIK3CA driven vascular anomalies and updates on breast cancer triplet strategies tied to its lead asset, zovegalisib. The drug is already in a Phase 3 trial for HR positive, HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer.



Financially, Relay finished 2025 with about $555 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments and expects that capital to fund operations into 2029. Meanwhile, the full-year net loss totaled $276.5 million as research spending remained elevated.



Within a portfolio concentrated in innovative biotech names, the position ranks among the larger holdings. And for long-term investors, the thesis hinges less on last year’s stock chart and more on execution. If 2026 milestones validate the Phase 3 strategy and expand into genetic disease, today’s add could look like disciplined sizing ahead of potential value inflection.

Should you buy stock in Relay Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Relay Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Relay Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.