Relay Therapeutics Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) shares are trading more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced positive results for its experimental drug for cholangiocarcinoma.

The company revealed that the experiment resulted in shrinkage of tumors of bile ducts for a third or more in 15 of 17 patients with metastatic disease.

Currently, shares are at $31.00, up 22.29 percent from the previous close of $25.35 on a volume of 2,524,827.

