Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.81, changing hands as high as $21.56 per share. Relay Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.65 per share, with $35.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.

