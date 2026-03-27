Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 17.43

The average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) has been revised to $17.43 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of $14.84 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.26% from the latest reported closing price of $10.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 37.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.19%, an increase of 129.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 164,966K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 15.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 17,000K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 13,859K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,774K shares , representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 13,004K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,341K shares , representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 38.43% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 8,345K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 26.99% over the last quarter.

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