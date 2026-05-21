BioTech
RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Prices $275 Mln Offering Of Shares At $12 Per Share

May 21, 2026 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY), a clinical-stage, small-molecule precision medicine company, priced its public offering of 22.92 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $275 million.

In addition, the firm granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.44 million shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 22, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Relay Therapeutics' lead clinical asset is Zovegalisib, a pan-mutant, selective PI3Ka inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 clinical trial in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Zovegalisib is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PIK3CA-driven vascular anomalies.

RLAY has traded between $2.75 and $17.32 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $13.02, up 7.87%.

RLAY is currently up 0.54% at $13.09.

For more such news For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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