Relay Therapeutics price target lowered to $16 from $20 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns lowered the firm’s price target on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to $16 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the Lirafugratinib out-licensing agreement “appears heavily back end-loaded.”
