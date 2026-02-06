Relay Therapeutics Insider Sells 21,000 Shares for $166,700 After 65% Run

Key Points

Donald Bergstrom sold 21,581 shares over Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2026, generating a total value of approximately $166,700 at a weighted average price around $7.72 per share.

This transaction reduced his direct holdings by 4.89%, leaving him with 420,047 directly held shares post-sale.

All shares were transacted through direct ownership; no indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs participated in this filing.

The sale covered Bergstrom's income tax withholding obligations after RSUs were vested in January.

Donald A. Bergstrom, President of R&D at Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), executed multiple open-market sales totaling 21,581 shares for approximately $166,700 on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 21,581 Transaction value ~$166,700 Post-transaction shares (direct) 420,047 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3,213,359.55

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Bergstrom's historical trade sizes?

The 21,581 shares sold in this filing are substantially higher than the recent period's median open-market sale of 2,698 shares, marking this as one of Bergstrom's larger direct dispositions.

This transaction represented 4.89% of Bergstrom's direct ownership, which is more than 10 times the recent median percentage of holdings disposed per open-market sale (0.43%).

No indirect entities participated; all shares sold were held directly, and this was not a derivative-related event.

The elevated sale size reflects Bergstrom's declining available share base, with his direct holdings decreasing by 32.65% since June 2024, likely driving the larger trade size rather than a shift in discretionary selling behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 28, 2026) $7.65 Market capitalization $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.36 million 1-year price change 65.58%

Company snapshot

Develops precision medicines with a focus on small molecule therapeutics for targeted oncology and genetic diseases; lead candidates include RLY-4008 (FGFR2 inhibitor), RLY-2608 (PI3Ka inhibitor), and RLY-1971 (SHP2 inhibitor).

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating revenue primarily through collaboration and license agreements with partners such as Genentech and D.E. Shaw Research, with future revenue anticipated from product commercialization.

Targets biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers focused on advanced cancer therapies and genetic disease treatments.

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging computational modeling and structure-based drug design to develop precision small molecule therapies. The company differentiates itself through proprietary technology platforms and strategic collaborations, aiming to address unmet needs in oncology and genetic diseases. With a pipeline of innovative candidates and partnerships with industry leaders, Relay Therapeutics is positioned to advance next-generation targeted therapies.

What this transaction means for investors

Sometimes, insiders sell shares for reasons that have little to do with their conviction in their company and its stock. Bergstrom’s transactions in January are a good reminder of that. The 21,000-share sale, over two transactions, were triggered to cover his income tax withholding obligations after two tranches of restricted stock units (RSUs) were vested the days prior. Per the SEC document, “The reporting person had no discretion with respect to such sale, which was transacted in accordance with the Issuer's policies regarding the vesting of RSUs.”

That said, shares have been on a tear this year, up nearly 70% over Jan. 28, 2025. And the good news keeps coming for the clinical-stage biotech. On Feb. 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Relay a Breakthrough Therapy designation for zovegalisib in advanced breast cancer treatment. The stock rose 6% to $8.65 on the news. Relay stock has also gotten some love from Wall Street recently, with upgrades from Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer. The analyst consensus is a moderate buy rating with an average price target of $16.57.

