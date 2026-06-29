Relay Therapeutics Insider Sale Tops $3 Million as Shares Surge 500% This Past Year

Key Points

Thomas Catinazzo sold 187,163 shares of Common Stock for $3.18 million on June 22, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $16.97 per share.

This transaction reduced his direct Common Stock holdings by 51.33%, leaving 177,461 shares directly held after the sale.

The sale resulted from an option exercise covering 169,446 underlying shares.

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On June 22, 2026, Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Chief Financial Officer Thomas Catinazzo executed an option exercise followed by the sale of 187,163 shares of Common Stock, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 187,163 Transaction value ~$3.18 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 177,461 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.07 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($16.97); post-transaction value based on the value of directly held shares after the sale using the June 22, 2026 transaction price ($16.97).

Key questions

What mechanics underpinned this transaction?

This was a derivative event involving the exercise of vested stock options (underlying 169,446 shares), followed by an immediate open-market sale of the resulting Common Stock.

This was a derivative event involving the exercise of vested stock options (underlying 169,446 shares), followed by an immediate open-market sale of the resulting Common Stock. How did the sale affect Catinazzo's ongoing equity exposure?

Direct Common Stock holdings were reduced by 51.33%, from 364,624 to 177,461 shares, but Catinazzo maintains potential upside participation via 223,440 stock options outstanding, including both vested and unvested awards.

Direct Common Stock holdings were reduced by 51.33%, from 364,624 to 177,461 shares, but Catinazzo maintains potential upside participation via 223,440 stock options outstanding, including both vested and unvested awards. Did this transaction represent a shift in cadence or intent?

Despite the increased size, the sale aligns with a pattern of periodic liquidity events; the escalation is explained by the exercise and immediate sale of options, not a change in strategy or urgency, and remaining equity exposure through unexercised options remains meaningful.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.68 million Net income (TTM) -$272.71 million 1-year price change 500%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Relay Therapeutics develops precision small molecule therapies targeting cancer and genetic diseases, with a pipeline including RLY-4008 (FGFR2 inhibitor), RLY-2608 (PI3Ka inhibitor), and RLY-1971 (SHP2 inhibitor).

The firm operates a research-driven business model leveraging proprietary computational and experimental platforms, generating revenue primarily through strategic collaborations and milestone payments.

It serves pharmaceutical partners and healthcare providers focused on oncology and rare genetic conditions, with an emphasis on patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision medicine for oncology and genetic disorders. The company employs advanced computational modeling and strategic partnerships to accelerate drug discovery and development. Its focus on targeted therapies and innovative collaborations positions it as a differentiated player within the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The filing makes clear that Catinazzo’s transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in October of last year, and while his common stock holdings were notably reduced, he still owns more than 223,000 stock options, leaving meaningful exposure to the company's future performance.



The bigger story is Relay's pipeline and its staggering stock gains over the past year. In May, the company reported encouraging early Phase 2 data for zovegalisib in patients with PIK3CA-driven vascular anomalies, including a 60% volumetric response rate at 12 weeks, with 89% of investigators and 79% of patients reporting clinical improvement. Management said the results reinforce its belief that zovegalisib could "meaningfully change the treatment paradigm" for these patients, and expansion cohorts are already underway.



Relay also strengthened its balance sheet last month by pricing a public offering expected to raise about $275 million before expenses, giving it additional capital to fund late-stage clinical development and pipeline execution. For long-term investors, the focus should remain on clinical execution rather than insider activity. Option-related sales are common across biotech, and Relay's value will ultimately depend on whether its precision medicine platform can continue translating promising trial data into regulatory approvals and commercial success.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.