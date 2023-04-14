Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Surges 13.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 13.8% higher at $18.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3% loss over the past four weeks.

Share prices rose after analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics with an outperform rating and a $29 per share target.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $0.4 million, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Relay Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RLAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Catalyst Pharmaceutical CPRX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $17.97. CPRX has returned 22.4% in the past month.

For Catalyst , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +9.4% over the past month to $0.30. This represents a change of +150% from what the company reported a year ago. Catalyst currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

