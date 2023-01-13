Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Investors are upbeat about the company’s pipeline progress. The company continues to enroll patients across both dose escalation cohorts of the first-in-human trial for RLY-2608, a pan-mutant and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor, assessing it as a single agent for patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with PI3Kα mutation and evaluating RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant for patients with HR+, HER2–, PI3Kα-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Another candidate, RLY-4008, is also progressing well.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -288.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1 million, up 75.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Relay Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RLAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5% higher at $28.74. COLL has returned 20.8% in the past month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.97. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +232.9%. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

