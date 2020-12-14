Relay Therapeutics Global License And Collaboration Deal With Genentech For RLY-1971 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision medicine company Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) announced Monday that it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche Group subsidiary Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971, a potent inhibitor of SHP2.

Genentech will assume development of RLY-1971 with the potential to expand into multiple combination studies including with Genentech's investigational inhibitor of KRAS G12C, GDC-6036.

Under the terms of the agreement, Relay Therapeutics will receive $75 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive $25 million in additional near-term payments and $695 million in additional potential milestones, plus royalties on global net product sales.

Relay Therapeutics also has the right to opt in to a 50/50 U.S. profit/cost share on RLY-1971 and up to $410 million in additional ex-U.S. commercialization and sales-based milestone payments, as well as royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

Relay Therapeutics retains the right to combine RLY-1971 with its selective FGFR2 and mutant-selective PI3Ka programs.

With the execution of this collaboration, Relay Therapeutics anticipates it will have cash and investments to sustain its operations through 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.