Relay Therapeutics Extends Cash Runway into 2029 Amid Clinical Trial Advancements

Relay Therapeutics extends cash runway to 2029, initiates Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial and Phase 1 vascular malformations trial.

Quiver AI Summary

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has announced an extension of its cash runway into 2029, with about $710 million in cash and investments projected to support its operations and key clinical trials. Significant restructuring efforts, including cost reductions and a reduction in workforce, have been implemented to ensure funding for pivotal projects, such as the upcoming Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial for RLY-2608 in metastatic breast cancer, scheduled for mid-2025, and the Phase 1 trial for vascular malformations initiated earlier this year. The company reported a revenue of $7.7 million for Q1 2025 and a net loss of $77.1 million, reflecting efforts to streamline operations. Relay Therapeutics is focused on advancing its research programs and enhancing drug discovery, particularly in oncology and genetic diseases.

Potential Positives

Cash runway extended into 2029, ensuring funding for ongoing clinical trials and strategic initiatives.

Initiation of Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial on track for mid-2025, potentially advancing treatment options in metastatic breast cancer.

Successful launch of Phase 1 clinical trial for RLY-2608 targeting vascular malformations, expanding the company's developmental portfolio.

Significant cash reserves of approximately $710 million, strengthening financial stability and operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased from $10 million in Q1 2024 to $7.7 million in Q1 2025, indicating potential challenges in business performance.

Net loss for Q1 2025 was $77.1 million, slightly improved from $81.4 million in Q1 2024, but still a significant financial burden for the company.

Recent reduction in force involving approximately 70 employees suggests internal struggles and potential impacts on morale and productivity.

FAQ

What is the cash runway extension for Relay Therapeutics?

The cash runway has been extended into 2029, allowing for continued funding of key initiatives.

When is the Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial expected to start?

The Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial is on track to initiate in mid-2025.

What recent trial has Relay Therapeutics initiated?

Relay Therapeutics initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for RLY-2608 in vascular malformations in Q1 2025.

What are the financial results for Relay Therapeutics in Q1 2025?

The company reported a revenue of $7.7 million and a net loss of $77.1 million for Q1 2025.

How is Relay Therapeutics funding its key clinical programs?

Cost reductions and a strong cash position of approximately $710 million will fund key clinical programs through 2029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RLAY Insider Trading Activity

$RLAY insiders have traded $RLAY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIV PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 751,928 shares for an estimated $3,263,322 .

. PETER RAHMER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 139,123 shares for an estimated $589,318 .

. DONALD A BERGSTROM (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 113,655 shares for an estimated $463,357 .

. THOMAS CATINAZZO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 87,856 shares for an estimated $362,492 .

. BRIAN ADAMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 69,663 shares for an estimated $294,068.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RLAY stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Cash runway extended into 2029









Initiation of Phase





3





ReDiscover-2





trial on track for mid-2025









Initiated Phase 1 RLY-2608 vascular malformations clinical trial in Q1









Extended cash runway expected to fully fund the Company meaningfully past topline data for ReDiscover-2 trial and through clinical proof-of-concept data in Vascular Malformations









Approximately $710 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at end of Q1 2025







CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Relay Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results and corporate updates.





“2025 is a year of execution across a range of high value clinical programs,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics. “The ongoing changes to our cost base are designed to enable a full funding of key initiatives including generating topline data from the ReDiscover-2 trial and clinical proof-of-concept data in vascular malformations.”







Strategic Cost Reductions Implemented to Extend Runway into 2029 and to Fully Fund Key Value Drivers









These reductions help extend operating runway into 2029 and are aimed at funding key objectives, including:





Completion of ReDiscover-2 Phase 3 trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant in metastatic breast cancer well past topline data readout and additional breast cancer clinical trials





Execution of RLY-2608 Phase 1 vascular malformations trial through clinical proof-of-concept data





Advance Fabry and NRAS program to Investigational New Drug application (IND) readiness





Advance one research-stage program















These reductions help extend operating runway into 2029 and are aimed at funding key objectives, including:





Specific cost reductions include:











Over the past year, focused the research portfolio and platform on the highest value areas resulting in a reduction in the research run rate spend by approximately 80%





Reduced research-stage programs from four to one





Recent reduction in force by approximately 70 people









Executed a global out-license of RLY-4008 with Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. (Elevar) with potential for downstream economics





Phased the timing of entry into the clinic for Fabry and NRAS targeted programs















RLY-2608 Highlights









Breast Cancer





Initiation of Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant in PI3Kα-mutated, CDK4/6 pre-treated, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer remains on track for mid-2025





Abstract accepted to ASCO for update of Phase 1b ReDiscover trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant





Focus of the abstract is updated 600mg BID (fasted) doublet data with median follow-up now greater than 12 months





Poster Title: Updated efficacy of mutant-selective PI3Kα inhibitor RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PIK3CA-mutant HR+HER2- advanced breast cancer: ReDiscover trial





Date/Time: Monday, June 2, 10:00-1:00 p.m. ET (9:00-12:00 p.m. CT)









Continued advancement of the ongoing triplet cohorts with RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + atirmociclib or ribociclib





Planning continues for development of next-generation endocrine therapy combinations with RLY-2608







Breast Cancer



Vascular Malformations





Initiation of Phase 1 vascular malformations clinical trial in the first quarter of 2025







Vascular Malformations







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments



: As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $710.3 million, as compared to $781.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The company expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2029.







Revenue:



Revenue was $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2025 was due to completion of all performance obligations under the company's Exclusive License Agreement with Elevar. The revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2024 was due to a milestone achieved under the Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech, Inc.







R&D Expenses



: Research and development expenses were $73.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $82.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the series of strategic choices made to streamline the research organization throughout 2024.







G&A Expenses



: General and administrative expenses were $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in stock compensation expense, partially offset by costs to obtain the agreement with Elevar, which were expensed commensurate with the timing of revenue recognized.







Net Loss



: Net loss was $77.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, or a net loss per share of $0.46, as compared to a net loss of $81.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, or a net loss per share of $0.62.







About Relay Therapeutics







Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit



www.relaytx.com



or



follow us on Twitter



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Relay Therapeutics’ strategy, business plans and focus; the progress and timing of the clinical development of the programs across Relay Therapeutics’ portfolio; the expected therapeutic benefits and potential efficacy and tolerability of RLY-2608, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and its other programs, as well as the clinical data for RLY-2608; the interactions with regulatory authorities and any related approvals; the potential market opportunity for RLY-2608; the cash runway projection; the expected benefits resulting from the implementation of the cost saving measures and potential ability to fund key value drivers; and the expectations regarding Relay Therapeutics’ use of capital and expenses. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: Relay Therapeutics’ restructuring activities may be more costly or time-consuming than we expect or may not achieve their intended results; the timing, execution, and expected impact of Relay Therapeutics’ restructuring plans (including the scope and timing of workforce reductions); the expected decrease in annual spending; the expected sufficiency of Relay Therapeutics’ existing cash resources; the internal and external costs required for Relay Therapeutics’ ongoing and planned activities, and the resulting impact on expense and use of cash, may be higher than expected, which may cause the company to use cash more quickly than expected or to change or curtail some of Relay Therapeutics’ plans or both; the impact of global economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and conflicts, or public health epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease on countries or regions in which Relay Therapeutics has operations or does business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of its clinical trials, strategy, future operations and profitability; significant political, trade, or regulatory developments, such as tariffs, beyond Relay Therapeutics’ control; the delay or pause of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Relay Therapeutics’ drug candidates; the risk that the preliminary or interim results of its preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of future or final results in connection with future clinical trials of its product candidates and that interim and early clinical data may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures; Relay Therapeutics’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of its planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Relay Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Relay Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Relay Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Pete Rahmer







prahmer@relaytx.com









Media:







Dan Budwick





1AB





973-271-6085







dan@1abmedia.com











Relay Therapeutics, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





(In thousands, except share and per share data)





(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Revenue:





























License and other revenue





$





7,679













$





10,007













Total revenue









7,679

















10,007













Operating expenses:





























Research and development expenses





$





73,809













$





82,403













Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability









—

















(1,832





)









General and administrative expenses









18,739

















19,799













Total operating expenses









92,548

















100,370













Loss from operations









(84,869





)













(90,363





)









Other income:





























Interest income









7,813

















8,951













Other (expense) income









(9





)













25













Total other income, net









7,804

















8,976













Net loss





$





(77,065





)









$





(81,387





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.46





)









$





(0.62





)









Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted









169,233,155

















130,843,013













Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized holding gain (loss)









1,029

















(962





)









Total other comprehensive income









1,029

















(962





)









Total comprehensive loss





$





(76,036





)









$





(82,349





)

























































Relay Therapeutics, Inc.





Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)















March 31,









2025





















December 31,









2024















Cash, cash equivalents and investments





$





710,355













$





781,323













Working capital (1)









702,607

















758,475













Total assets









799,362

















871,296













Total liabilities









78,281

















93,504













Total stockholders’ equity









721,081

















777,792













Restricted cash









2,119

















2,119

















































(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.