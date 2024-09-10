News & Insights

Markets
RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of $200 Mln Of Shares

September 10, 2024 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock. The company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen, Stifel and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James is acting as co-manager.

RLAY closed Monday's regular trading at $9.51 up $3.27 or 52.40%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $0.31 or 3.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.