Relay Therapeutics Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock. The company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen, Stifel and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James is acting as co-manager.

RLAY closed Monday's regular trading at $9.51 up $3.27 or 52.40%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $0.31 or 3.21%.

