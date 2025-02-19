Relay Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Relay Therapeutics will announce 2024 financial results and corporate highlights on February 26, 2025.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and corporate updates on February 26, 2025, after market close. The company, listed on Nasdaq under the symbol RLAY, is a clinical-stage precision medicine firm that seeks to revolutionize drug discovery by leveraging advanced computational and experimental technologies. Its innovative Dynamo® platform aims to target previously challenging protein drug targets, particularly focusing on small molecule therapeutics for targeted oncology and genetic diseases. For more information, visit their website or follow them on Twitter.

Potential Positives

The upcoming report of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results presents an opportunity for Relay Therapeutics to showcase its progress and financial health, which can positively impact investor confidence.

Relay Therapeutics emphasizes its innovative Dynamo® platform, highlighting its commitment to advancing drug discovery through novel computational and experimental technologies, which positions the company as a leader in precision medicine.

The focus on targeted oncology and genetic disease indications aligns with significant market needs, suggesting that Relay Therapeutics is addressing critical areas in healthcare, potentially attracting interest from both investors and collaborators.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results on February 26, 2025, may indicate potential delays in product development or timelines, raising concerns among investors.

Being classified as a clinical-stage company indicates that Relay Therapeutics has not yet reached commercialization, which may signal higher risk and uncertainty for investors.

Continued focus on drug discovery in intractable or inadequately addressed protein targets may suggest challenges in achieving meaningful clinical progress or demonstrating efficacy.

$RLAY Insider Trading Activity

$RLAY insiders have traded $RLAY stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIV PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 690,506 shares for an estimated $3,080,899 .

. PETER RAHMER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,639 shares for an estimated $563,739 .

. THOMAS CATINAZZO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 79,360 shares for an estimated $392,919 .

. DONALD A BERGSTROM (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 84,443 shares for an estimated $386,331 .

. BRIAN ADAMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,705 shares for an estimated $261,286.

$RLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $RLAY stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Relay Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and corporate highlights after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.







About Relay Therapeutics







Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo



®



platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit



www.relaytx.com



or



follow us on Twitter



.







