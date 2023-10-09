RELAX Time Is Over; FundX Has Some New Active ETFs For You

FundX has converted two of its mutual funds into active ETFs. The FundX Flexible Income Fund is now the FundX Flexible ETF (NYSE Arca: XFLX) . Meanwhile, FundX’s Conservative Upgrader Fund is now the actively managed FundX Conservative ETF (NYSE Arca: XRLX) . Both funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

XFLX owns a portfolio of bond funds and total return funds. It attempts to manage risk by limiting exposure to more volatile areas of the bond market and through active management. The fund offers a dynamic and flexible approach to fixed income with a solid track record of adapting to changing markets. It’s also ideal for investors who want the stability of fixed income and a buffer against the volatility of stocks.

XRLX actively invests in core stock funds with opportunistic exposure to total return and bond funds. The fund is designed for investors looking for the growth potential of stocks with the lower volatility of fixed income. It owns stocks for growth and total return and bonds to help buffer stock market exposure.

A Growing Demand for Fixed Income ETFs

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes have served fixed income ETFs well. VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth said the “category pulled in more than 40% of the industry's new money” year to date as of September 30. This is “despite representing only 20% of the market.”

“There has been growing demand for fixed income ETFs in 2023,” he added.

