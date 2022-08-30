US Markets
Relaunching Chevron's operations in Venezuela depends on the U.S., minister says

Vivian Sequera Reuters
Venezuela's oil minister on Tuesday said progress to relaunch operations of oil major Chevron Corp in the U.S.-sanctioned South American country depends on licenses by the United States.

Venezuela is ready to move ahead with business with the California-based firm, following months of discussions, minister Tareck El Aissami told journalists.

