Relaunching Chevron's operations in Venezuela depends on the U.S., minister says

CARACAS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister on Tuesday said progress to relaunch operations of oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N in the U.S.-sanctioned South American country depends on licenses by the United States.

Venezuela is ready to move ahead with business with the California-based firm, following months of discussions, minister Tareck El Aissami told journalists.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.