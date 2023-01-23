Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims to speak at Boeing arraignment

Jan 23 (Reuters) - More than a dozen relatives of people killed in two fatal Boeing BA.N 737 MAX crashes plan to speak Thursday at a federal court arraignment for the planemaker in Texas, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear to be arraigned on a 2021 felony charge after families of those killed in two fatal crashes objected to a 2021 plea deal. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part its $2.5 billion January 2021 Justice Department deferred prosecution agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

