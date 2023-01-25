Companies
BA

Relatives ask U.S. judge to detail Boeing 737 MAX plea deal compliance efforts

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

January 25, 2023 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to require Boeing Co BA.N to cooperate with an independent corporate monitor and detail its compliance efforts as part of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, to be arraigned on a felony charge after families of those killed in the 2018 and 2019 crashes objected to a $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement to resolve a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.