Relatively Speaking, Kraft Heinz Q4 2019 Earnings Should Be Good

This time last year, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) reported fourth-quarter results that will live in infamy. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not often that a Warren Buffett investment delivers an $11 a share impairment charge in a single quarter, but thatÃ¢ÂÂs what happened on Feb. 21, 2019. As a result, Kraft Heinz stock dropped 27% in a single day of trading.ÃÂ

It has been a rocky road for Kraft Heinz shareholders ever since.ÃÂ

On Feb. 13, the company reports its fourth-quarter results, and while theyÃ¢ÂÂre not expected to be anything to write home about, compared to last yearÃ¢ÂÂs carnage, they will be relatively good.ÃÂ

The question for investors at this point is simple: Where to next?

Before I get to that, letÃ¢ÂÂs get some of the critical numbers out of the way.

Earnings Expectations for Q4

According to Yahoo Finance, Kraft Heinz is expected to announce and earnings of 68 cents in the fourth quarter. This would suggest a decline of 4.2% and 19%, respectively, from a year earlier.ÃÂ

Ouch.ÃÂ

However, as I said, there shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be any surprises like there were last year.ÃÂ Not only did the company take a $15.4 billion impairment charge in Q4 2019, the seventh-largest impairment charge since 2009, it also announced an that led to a $25 million accounting correction.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂQuite unusually, the impairment was triggered by short term developments in the second part of 2018, as opposed to a routine impairment evaluation,Ã¢ÂÂ wrote research firm Audit Analytics after last yearÃ¢ÂÂs debacle.ÃÂ

As long as the words Ã¢ÂÂimpairment chargeÃ¢ÂÂ donÃ¢ÂÂt make their way into the quarterly press release, it should be fine.

Not only that, but the company has managed to deliver in the last two quarters Ã¢ÂÂ 30% in Q3 2019 and 4% in Q2 2019 Ã¢ÂÂ so itÃ¢ÂÂs more than possible that it will do it again on Feb. 13.

Ah, the silver lining.

Where to for Kraft Heinz Stock?

The current target price, according to The Wall Street Journal, is $31.05 with a high of $37 and a low of $23. Based on the average, weÃ¢ÂÂre looking at 7.5% upside over the next 12 months.ÃÂ

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not very encouraging if youÃ¢ÂÂre Warren Buffett. The Motley FoolÃ¢ÂÂs Keith Noonan did an excellent job in November, pointing out how much Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:, NYSE:BRK.B) has made to date on its in the company.ÃÂ

Berkshire paid about $30 a share for its stake. As I write this, itÃ¢ÂÂs trading around $29, so the holding company is down $325 million on the stock price since 2015, but up more than $3.5 billion on the dividends.ÃÂ

As Noonan said, BerkshireÃ¢ÂÂs gains pale in comparison to the performance of the S&P 500 over the same period. ItÃ¢ÂÂs for this reason Buffett has admitted that it for Kraft Heinz.ÃÂ

In January, CEO Miguel Patricio revealed the companyÃ¢ÂÂs strategy for extricating itself from the hole itÃ¢ÂÂs dug.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂMy role is to Fewer, bigger bets,Ã¢ÂÂ Patricio told the Journal. Ã¢ÂÂIf you try to innovate in 56 different categories every year, you canÃ¢ÂÂt execute on all of them. We need to be more selective.Ã¢ÂÂ

It also needs to meet the needs of consumers hankering for healthier food choices. Kraft Dinner is not on most peopleÃ¢ÂÂs list of healthful eating.

However, the fact that it hired Campbell Soup (NYSE:) executive Carlos Abrams-Rivera to run its U.S. business does not give me a warm, fuzzy feeling. CampbellÃ¢ÂÂs is not exactly known for being an innovation machine. And while IÃ¢ÂÂm sure Abrams-Rivera is a perfectly good executive, it smacks of Ã¢ÂÂmore of the same.Ã¢ÂÂ

In November, I pointed out that Kraft Heinz Chairman Alex Behring, one of 3G CapitalÃ¢ÂÂs founding partners, about the job early in 2019. The fact that Patricio hired Flavio Torres as Kraft HeinzÃ¢ÂÂs head of global operations Ã¢ÂÂ Torres is a former colleague of PatricioÃ¢ÂÂs at Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Ã¢ÂÂ suggests to me that the 3G cronyism continues despite the talk of innovation and simplification at the company.

The Bottom Line

IÃ¢ÂÂm not sure at what price I would recommend KHC stock. I certainly wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt buy it in the $30s. At least not until the CEO proves that his strategy is more than Business School 101.ÃÂ

That said, I donÃ¢ÂÂt think thereÃ¢ÂÂs anything that weÃ¢ÂÂll see from Kraft HeinzÃ¢ÂÂs quarterly report that will further damage its stock price. I guess weÃ¢ÂÂll find out soon enough if thatÃ¢ÂÂs the case.

