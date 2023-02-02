Relative Value Partners Group Updates Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 59.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2023 they reported 1.39MM shares and 59.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 43.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Special Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPE is 0.3975%, an increase of 2.1536%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 4,302K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 529,722 shares

Epiq Partners holds 324,336 shares

Css holds 272,601 shares

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 226,250 shares

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management holds 217,186 shares

Special Opportunities Fund Declares $0.11 Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund said on October 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $11.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.80%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 14.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Special Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly, Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc.) was incorporated in Maryland on February 19, 1993, and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end diversified management investment company. Effective December 21, 2009, the Fund changed its name to the Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. and effective January 25, 2010 changed its investment objective to total return. The Fund’s investment advisor, Bulldog Investors LLC, employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities.

