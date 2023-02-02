Relative Value Partners Group Increases Position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Fund (JLS)

Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Fund (JLS). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JLS is 0.1432%, an increase of 20.0717%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 3,155K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,612,019 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 125,891 shares

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 125,468 shares

Matisse Capital holds 84,000 shares

MDFIX - Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy Institutional Class holds 84,000 shares

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Background Information

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund's objective is to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit. The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS) including but not limited to any asset that generates reliable cash flows including collateralized loan obligations as well as pools of consumer auto loans, credit card receivables, aircraft leases and maintenance agreements, timeshare agreements, and solar photovoltaics. A maximum of 5% can be invested in catastrophe bonds, which are backed by a secured collateral account and considered by the Fund to be ABS. The fund uses leverage.

