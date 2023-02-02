Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)

Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ). This represents 14.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.03MM shares and 15.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Power and Infrastructure Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TPZ is 0.1907%, an increase of 2.9859%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 3,076K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 305,077 shares

Bard Associates holds 275,438 shares

Saba Capital Management holds 186,034 shares

Special Opportunities Fund holds 132,659 shares

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 132,659 shares

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.