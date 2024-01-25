Relative Strength: 3 Buy-Rated Small-Caps Worth a Look

As many know, small-caps’ volatile nature can sometimes turn investors away.

However, many small-cap stocks turn out to be big winners in the long run, and they typically have less analyst coverage, providing investors an opportunity to get in "early" before the crowd.

For those seeking exposure to small-caps, three stocks – GigaCloud Technology GCT, Hibbett HIBB, and Carrols Restaurant Group TAST – could all be considered.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating optimism among analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, presently operating over 1,000 Burger King and 62 Popeyes restaurants in six states.

Analysts have become notably bullish for its current fiscal year, with the $0.49 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate well above the -$0.40 per share loss expected last January. The stock currently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company’s shares saw bullish activity following its latest quarterly print. Concerning the headline figures within the release, Carrols exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 130% and posted revenue a hair below expectations.



TAST’s growth trajectory can’t be ignored, with consensus expectations alluding to 170% earnings growth on nearly 9% higher sales. Shares are fairly priced given the company’s forecasted growth, with the current 0.3X forward price-to-sales ratio marginally above the five-year median.

GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations higher across the board, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Like TAST, GCT’s growth trajectory remains bright, with consensus estimates for its current fiscal year (FY23) suggesting 200% earnings growth on nearly 40% higher sales. Peeking a bit ahead, consensus FY24 expectations indicate an 11% earnings boost paired with a 48% revenue bump.

The company’s revenue has shot higher as of late.



Hibbett

Hibbett has evolved its offerings from sports goods to an athletic-inspired fashion-focused assortment. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations inching higher across multiple timeframes.

Investors can also reap a steady income stream, with HIBB shares currently yielding a respectable 1.5% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 12% of its earnings.



The company’s latest quarterly results caused shares to see bullish activity, with Hibbett enjoying a strong back-to-school shopping season and continued strength among footwear. Concerning headline figures, HIBB exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 80% and posted a 4% revenue beat.



Bottom Line

For those seeking exposure to small-caps, all three stocks above – GigaCloud Technology GCT, Hibbett HIBB, and Carrols Restaurant Group TAST – deserve a watchlist spot.

All three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions among analysts, indicating near-term optimism.

