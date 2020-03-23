Relative Strength Investing Trends: Unemployment and the Stock Market

With the unemployment rate very likely going to be on the rise, now is a good time to review the historical relationship between the unemployment rate and forward stock market returns.

How different investments have done over the past 12 months, 6 months, and 1 month. Never before has it been easier for investors to invest in the strongest trends wherever they might be found in the world. Relative strength offers a disciplined framework for allocating among those trends. Markets are global and your portfolio should be too. As of 3/20/20:

Total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and net exchange traded fund (ETF) issuance collected by The Investment Company Institute.

As of 3/20/20:

The 10-day moving average of this index is 4% and the one-day reading is 1%. Over the last three years, the only other time when this index was this oversold was late December 2018. Pullbacks in this index have often provided good opportunities to put new money to work in the markets.

The chart below is the spread between the relative strength leaders and relative strength laggards (universe of mid and large cap stocks). When the chart is rising, relative strength leaders are performing better than relative strength laggards. As of 3/20/20:

RS leaders have been performing better than the RS for the better part of 2020 as reflected in the rising RS Spread. While the current market decline has been broad based, the RS laggards have been particularly hard hit.

The Unemployment Rate and the Stock Market



This past Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin warned lawmakers that unemployment could rocket to 20% due to shutdowns associated with the coronavirus (Source Los Angeles Times, March 19, 2020). If that indeed comes to pass in the coming months, the mood of the country will no doubt continue to worsen as the suffering will become pervasive.

From an investment standpoint, I suspect that many will jump to the conclusion that this must also be bad for the stock market’s prospects. On that topic, Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, has looked at the historical relationship between the unemployment rate and forward stock market returns (Source Seeking Alpha, May 7, 2018):

An inverse relationship between level of unemployment and forward stock market returns. In the current quintile (2.5% to 4.4% unemployment), the average S&P 500 return over the following year is 5.6% versus and average of 12.7% in all periods. The best returns historically have come after periods of high unemployment.

And this is just one of countless examples of why investing is hard. This is counterintuitive to many who have a hard time believing that bad economic times can lead to favorable stock market returns. It may be worth reminding clients that the stock market tends to be forward looking.

Yes, with the coronavirus we are experiencing a global pandemic that is resulting in very real health and economic pain for many.

But, before investors get too gloomy about the stock market, they may do well to study history as that may offer some clues about what may be ahead of us.

