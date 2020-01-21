Relative Strength Investing Trends: Markets Are Global And Your Portfolio Should Be Too

This report points out those sectors and asset classes leading the way as well as highlights recent research that “74% of the top stocks since 2010 have been based outside the U.S.” This may be an underappreciated fact for many investors who are looking only at indexes.

What’s Hot…and Not

How different investments have done over the past 12 months, 6 months, and 1 month. Never before has it been easier for investors to invest in the strongest trends wherever they might be found in the world. Relative strength offers a disciplined framework for allocating among those trends. Markets are global and your portfolio should be too. As of 1/17/20:

Fund Flows

Total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and net exchange traded fund (ETF) issuance collected by The Investment Company Institute.

Sector and Capitalization Performance

High RS Diffusion Index

As of 1/16/20:

The 10-day moving average of this index is 78% and the one-day reading is 86%. This index has been steadily rising over the last couple of months as a greater and greater percentage of high relative strength stocks---the top quintile of our ranks---have traded above their 50 day moving average.

Relative Strength Spread

The chart below is the spread between the relative strength leaders and relative strength laggards (universe of mid and large cap stocks). When the chart is rising, relative strength leaders are performing better than relative strength laggards. As of 1/16/20:

The RS Spread has recently moved above its 50 day moving average after trending lower for the last couple of months, during a period of time when the RS laggards tended to have generally performed better than the RS leaders. This phenomenon where the RS laggards perform better than the RS leaders has historically not lasted for very long and I would expect that once again we will see the RS leaders have better performance.

It’s About Selecting Companies, Not Indexes

A recent post on Capital Ideas highlights that “74% of the top stocks since 2010 have been based outside the U.S.” As pointed out in the article, “it’s about selecting companies, not indexes.”

Even during this past decade of U.S. dominance, many of the best stocks each year have been found outside the United States. Over the past 10 years, most of the top 50 stocks were non-U.S., even though the U.S. index did better overall. In 2019, 37 of the top 50 stocks were based on foreign soil.

It’s about selecting companies, not indexes.

We believe that our Systematic RS International Portfolio is a great solution for those clients who are looking for exposure to companies outside the United States. After having a very strong year in 2019, we believe that we are well positioned to capitalize on international opportunities in 2020 and beyond. Click here for the fact sheet and e-mail andy.hyer@nasdaq.com for more information.

Other Relative Strength Sources

