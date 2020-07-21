Relative Strength Investing Trends: Market Insights with John Lewis, CMT

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright’s Senior Portfolio Manager, John Lewis, CMT shares some insights on key market developments as well as provides some perspective on over 15 years of managing our family of Systematic Relative Strength Portfolios.

What’s Hot…and Not

How different investments have done over the past 12 months, 6 months, and 1 month. Never before has it been easier for investors to invest in the strongest trends wherever they might be found in the world. Relative strength offers a disciplined framework for allocating among those trends. Markets are global and your portfolio should be too. As of 7/20/20:

Fund Flows

Total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and net exchange traded fund (ETF) issuance collected by The Investment Company Institute.

Sector and Capitalization Performance

High RS Diffusion Index

As of 7/20/20:

The 10-day moving average of this index is 85% and the one-day reading is 91%. This index has rebounded over the last couple of months after hitting a one-day low of 1% on March 23.

Relative Strength Spread

The chart below is the spread between the relative strength leaders and relative strength laggards (universe of mid and large cap stocks). When the chart is rising, relative strength leaders are performing better than relative strength laggards. As of 7/20/20:

The RS Spread dropped sharply the last week or two of May and the first part of June as the RS laggards staged a strong rally. However, the RS Spread has moved sharply higher in recent weeks as the RS leaders have once again shown better performance than the RS laggards.

Q&A with John Lewis, CMT

Senior Portfolio Manager, John Lewis, CMT shares some insights on key market developments as well as provides some perspective on over 15 years of managing our family of Systematic Relative Strength Portfolios.

Q: How would you assess the fixed income markets right now? What bond classes have been performing well and which have been performing poorly?

A: It has been a wild ride for fixed income this year. During the decline, it was a complete risk-off environment, and Treasuries did incredibly well. When the equity market recovered we were back to risk-on, and more aggressive bond classes began to perform well. It has paid to be tactical this year! We have seen a lot of turnover in our Tactical Fixed Income strategy because of the dramatic and rapid shifts from risk-on to risk-off and back to risk-on again. The areas performing well right now are higher risk areas like convertible bonds, high yield bonds, and to a lesser extent investment grade corporates. Convertibles are performing well on the back of a very strong equity market. High yield and investment grade corporates have also done well in this strong equity environment, but they have also benefited by the Federal Reserve’s individual bond and ETF buying program.

Q: It has now been over 15 years since the first Systematic RS Strategies were developed and funded with your own money. Can you share your thoughts about how these strategies have performed over time?

A: It has been a great run for the Systematic RS strategies. It is hard to believe we have had them running for so long. When we started them there were two things we used as a foundation for constructing them: the momentum factor is one of the best factors out there, and getting our emotions and biases out of the way was key to helping them perform well over time. Both of those things have proved to be very important. I think the most important thing we have seen over the years is how critical it is to get rid of the weak stocks and keep pushing things to strength. Our whole process is designed to do that. The opportunity cost of holding weak stocks if you are trying to run a momentum strategy is what trips most people up. If it was easy, everybody would do it!

Q: It seems like the International equity markets have really taken off recently. What are you seeing in this asset class?

A: The biggest thing we are seeing is a difference between what is going on with capitalization weighted indexes versus what is happening with high momentum stocks. When investors talk about “international,” they are generally referring to cap-weighted indexes, and that is often what winds up in ranking models to determine asset class strength. Our SRS International strategy focus on buying high momentum international companies so it is more appropriate for us to look at that sub section of international stocks. High momentum has been doing very well relative to the cap-weighted indexes. The spreads have been very strong meaning the leaders are outperforming the laggards in both developed and emerging markets. It is a very health momentum market internationally right now, and that has allowed our strategies to perform very well recently relative to cap-weighted benchmarks.

Q: When you look at our U.S. equity strategies, has performance been solely driven by the large-cap holdings or has there been some good performance from some of the mid-cap holdings as well?

A: You can find good performing stocks in all cap ranges, but the reality is this is really a market being driven by a very small group of stocks. Mega-cap growth (technology in particular) has been driving the entire return of the major indexes. In these environments it is difficult to keep up with benchmarks unless you are cap-weighting your portfolio. The rally on July 20th was an extreme example of the capitalization outperformance. The S&P 500 also has an equal weighted version of the index. Both indexes have the same exact stocks, they are just weighted differently. On the 20th, the gap between the cap weighted versus equal weighted performance was the 15th largest on record going back to 1989. Also, as of July 20th, the S&P 500 was positive on the year, but 321 stocks were still down for the year. So the market is pretty narrow, which makes finding good performing stocks more difficult for active strategies. The good news is that momentum tends to do well in narrow stock environments and when breadth is declining.

Q: Are there any other market developments that jump out at you? Gold? Interest rates? Oil? The U.S. Dollar? Other?

A: Gold has been hitting new highs, which has historically been a sign of an inflationary environment. The government has injected a massive amount of liquidity into the economy in an attempt to limit the impacts of the coronavirus. During the financial crisis, there was also a massive stimulus program. That didn’t lead to inflation when many thought it would. It is possible the inflation is coming in non-traditional areas. Asset price inflation is a real thing. Healthcare and higher education costs have also soared over the last 10 years. It’s hard to believe that inflation is a thing of the past so it is interesting to watch how things that have historically performed well in inflationary environments are performing now.

