Relatech Extends Tender Offer Deadline to November 2024

Relatech S.p.A. has announced an extension of the acceptance period for its mandatory tender offer by Gemini BidCo S.r.l. on its ordinary shares to November 4, 2024, allowing shareholders more time to participate. The extension aims to ensure that the general public can tender their shares, with the payment date set for November 8, 2024, and further reopening of terms scheduled from November 11 to 15, 2024.

