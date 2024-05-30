News & Insights

Rekor Systems Updates Corporate Presentation for Investors

May 30, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Rekor Systems (REKR) just unveiled an announcement.

Rekor Systems, Inc. has updated its corporate presentation on its website, which will be used in future investor meetings to provide insights and future plans. While this presentation includes forward-looking statements that predict potential future scenarios based on management’s current expectations and projections, these are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may lead to significantly different results. The company emphasizes that these statements are not “filed” under federal securities law and may be updated as new information arises.

