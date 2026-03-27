Rekor Systems (REKR) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Rekor Systems (NasdaqCM:REKR) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 402.52% from the latest reported closing price of $0.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 27.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REKR is 0.02%, an increase of 31.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.61% to 45,275K shares. The put/call ratio of REKR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 7,532K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 3,401K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 62.29% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,126K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,018K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing a decrease of 88.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 53.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,791K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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