Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Rekor Systems's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Rekor Systems had US$1.96m of debt at March 2021, down from US$21.9m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$86.8m in cash, so it actually has US$84.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Rekor Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:REKR Debt to Equity History June 17th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Rekor Systems had liabilities of US$8.15m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.45m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$86.8m as well as receivables valued at US$2.81m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$80.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Rekor Systems is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Rekor Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rekor Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Rekor Systems wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 96%, to US$12m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Rekor Systems?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Rekor Systems had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$17m accounting loss. With only US$84.9m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Rekor Systems may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Rekor Systems has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.